UPDATE: Alton PD locate family of boy found wandering streets

UPDATE

Alton PD located the child’s family.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. Alton Police Department found a child walking along the streets alone.

Alton PD is asking the public to help locate the child’s parents.

“Child may possibly be autistic, is currently not able to communicate his name or any information,” stated Alton PD.

The young boy was found on 116N Buena Vista, he is wearing khaki cargo pants, a green and white striped shirt.

If you have any information regarding this child or his parents, you are asked to call the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700.