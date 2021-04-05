Alton PD: Death investigation underway after woman jumps out of moving vehicle

Alton, Texas (KVEO)—Alton police are investigating the death of a woman after jumping out of a moving vehicle, according to authorities.

Police responded to Bryan Road on Saturday evening in regards to an unresponsive woman on the side of the roadway.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Yvette Yvonne Hernandez. Medical staff arrived at the scene and transported Hernandez to the nearest hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (956) 432-0700 or Crime Stoppers line at (956) 584-8477