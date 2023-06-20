ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being caught with almost 50 pounds of cocaine, the United States Attorney’s Office announced.

Jesus Roberto Reyes-Gutierrez, 27, was sent to prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 49 pounds of cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Reyes-Gutierrez pleaded guilty April 6. On Tuesday, he was ordered to serve 10 years in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

On July 6, 2022, Reyes-Gutierrez was traveling on Highway 77 in Bishop in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was pulled over for driving in the left lane without passing, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral.

A search of the vehicle revealed 20 packages of cocaine weighing approximately 49 pounds. The drugs had an approximate street value of over $500,000 at the time of his arrest.

In his plea, Reyes-Gutierrez admitted he drove to Mexico to pick up the drugs, returned to the United States through the Anzalduas International Bridge and traveled north out of the Rio Grande Valley.

Reyes-Gutierrez will remain in custody until he’s transferred to a federal prison.