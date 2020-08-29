Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Alton installs new sky boxes to help protect community

ALTON, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Alton is adding new sky boxes to protect their community.

Alton Police have purchased four new sky boxes and they are being placed around different areas where needed.

The sky boxes have cameras attached to them which allow police officers to have eyes at two places at the same time.

Officers will be able to communicate with anyone near the boxes as well.

“It does have a perimeter set up to where if anybody crosses that perimeter, it will send out a notice. We do have people monitoring these cameras twenty-four-seven and they’re able to communicate with the public should something be going on, they’re able to send a voice message out to the community in that way,” said Chief of Police Jonathan B. Flores.

The sky boxes will also be used at COVID-19 testing sites within the city to monitor the large amount of people.

