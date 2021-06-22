All you can eat popcorn at AMC theaters

Concessions workers stock the bins with popcorn and other treats as the theatre opens for some of the first showings at the AMC theatre when it re-opened for the first time since shutting down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in West Homestead, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — AMC Theaters will be offering guests All You Can Eat popcorn during Cinema Week.

The promotion will take place from June 22 to June 30 at locations nationwide, said a release.

The All You Can Eat option is available for moviegoers when they purchase any size popcorn.

“One of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC.

According to a release, this is one of several promotions during the week.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States.