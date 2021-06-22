All you can eat popcorn at AMC theaters

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — AMC Theaters will be offering guests All You Can Eat popcorn during Cinema Week.
The promotion will take place from June 22 to June 30 at locations nationwide, said a release.
The All You Can Eat option is available for moviegoers when they purchase any size popcorn.
“One of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC.
According to a release, this is one of several promotions during the week.
- AMC Better Than Ever Sweepstakes (runs June 18-24), which is giving daily prize,s including free tickets, AMC Stubs Premiere memberships and two AMC Stubs A-List memberships
- $10 AMC Stubs Premiere memberships (a $5 savings for annual membership)
- Double features of “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II.”
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States.