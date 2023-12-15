ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo has two events lined up this month to celebrate the holiday season.

Lya Yllades, the public information director for the City of Alamo, stopped by the NBC23 studio to talk to us about the events.

Merry Grinchmas will be hosted by the Alamo Public Library. This is a family friendly event with food, movies and photo ops with the Grinch himself.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Alamo library.

The city is also hosting a toy drive giveaway this Saturday. People do not need to take anything to the event. The only requirement is that you are an Alamo resident. Residents are encouraged to bring their family and prepare to have a blast. There will be vendors and music at the event.

Those interested in donating toys for the event can take them to the Alamo Police Department.