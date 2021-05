Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

ALAMO, Texas — The Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Department announced a first dose COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Alamo Flea Market.

According to the county’s social media post, Moderna vaccines will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis on May 8 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Those individuals age 18 and older are eligible and no pre-registration or ID required.