Airbnb blocks one-night reservations for July 4 weekend

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — As summer approaches, vacation rental Airbnb announced new plans to help the public travel responsibly during the July 4 weekend.

Airbnb’s safety plan prohibits one-night reservations for the fourth of July weekend, which was implemented to prevent unauthorized parties.

“For those who do not have a history of positive reviews, or have never used Airbnb before, will not be able to make a one-night booking,” said Ben Breit, head of Trust Communications Airbnb.

However, customers with a positive history and have booked before will be allowed to have one-night bookings.

Breit told KVEO that the company has taken legal action against guests that have thrown unauthorized parties.

One Airbnb host on South Padre Island said that he is happy about the fourth of July weekend plan. And SPI’s Ed Caum, Director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, says how Airbnb alone affects SPI and their revenue.

Airbnb hosts at SPI are happy about the new safety plans. During 2020, Airbnb’s collected more hotel occupancy taxes at SPI than hotels, according to Ed Caum, SPI’s director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Caum said that SPI is seeing a shift back to where people are equally as comfortable in hotels and vacation rentals because of CDC guidelines.