MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Byron Brown, 20, and Sarah Wroe, 19, were arrested last night after police said they caused their daughter’s death. 1-month-old Diamond died May 11 after she was found unresponsive in her parent’s home.

Last week, the Midland Police Department said it was investigating after the infant was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Now an affidavit has revealed new details in the case.

According to court documents, on May 11 a detective was called to Midland Memorial Hospital after Diamond was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed. At the hospital, the detective met with both parents for questioning.

Photo shared with permission.

In an interview with Wroe, the detective stated the young mother blamed the dog for her baby’s injuries. Wroe reportedly said a few days earlier, her 30-pound dog jumped on her infant daughter. Then her story changed, and she said it happened a week or two weeks ago. She later said the dog “put a paw” on the baby’s head. The detective stated Wroe offered no other explanation for how her child ended up with such severe injuries.

The detective then interviewed Brown, who offered up his version of events. Brown said he’d left their shared apartment earlier in the day to go look for a new place to live and that after looking at apartments, he called Wroe to tell check-in. According to Brown, Wroe did not answer, but returned his call a few minutes later and said something was wrong with their baby and that she “wasn’t breathing right”.

Brown said he rushed home and they called 911. Brown told police EMS came to his apartment and said there was nothing wrong with the baby and left. We have not been able to confirm if the couple truly called 911 that afternoon.

The father told us in an interview earlier this week that he and Wroe took a nap and that later their daughter started convulsing and making “strange noises”, but he and Wroe were hesitant to call EMS and decided to let Diamond sleep.

“She slept for about four hours…she wouldn’t wake up, she wouldn’t eat. Then later that night, my wife told me her (the baby’s) head was swollen.”

Brown said that is when they decided to call 911.

After Diamond died, the parents were taken in for additional questioning; however, neither could provide an explanation for their child’s injuries, the affidavit stated. Diamond’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy and an arrest warrant was later issued for both Brown and Wroe. They are currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.