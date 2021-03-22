AEP: More than 3,000 customers are without power in McAllen

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—More than 3,000 customers are without power in the city of McAllen on Monday afternoon.

According to American Electric Power (AEP), crews are working to restore power to a total of 3,300 customers.

The initial time of restoration is 4 p.m., but this could change, according to AEP.

The cause of the outage is still not clear.

