COVID INFO COVID INFO

AEP: More than 3,000 customers are without power in McAllen

News
Posted: / Updated:

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—More than 3,000 customers are without power in the city of McAllen on Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN WHICH RGV PROVIDERS ARE GETTING THE COVID-19 THIS WEEK

According to American Electric Power (AEP), crews are working to restore power to a total of 3,300 customers.

Photos show dangerous overcrowding inside South Texas tent facility for migrant children

The initial time of restoration is 4 p.m., but this could change, according to AEP.

Looking for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the RGV? CLICK HERE

The cause of the outage is still not clear.

For more information on restoration time, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday