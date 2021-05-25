AEP: More than 2,000 customers are without power in Weslaco

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand (Source: MGN Online)

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—More than 2,000 customers are without power in the city of Weslaco on Tuesday afternoon.

According to American Electric Power (AEP), crews are working to restore power to a total of 2,400 customers.

Crew are working to restore power to 2,400 customers affected by an outage in Weslaco. The estimated time or restoration is 4:30 p.m. Thank you for your patience. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 25, 2021

The initial time of restoration is 4:30 p.m., but this could change, according to AEP.

The cause of the outage is still not clear.

