AEP: More than 2,000 customers are without power in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO)—More than 2,000 customers are without power in the city of Weslaco on Tuesday afternoon.
According to American Electric Power (AEP), crews are working to restore power to a total of 2,400 customers.
The initial time of restoration is 4:30 p.m., but this could change, according to AEP.
The cause of the outage is still not clear.
