MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, American Electric Power Texas tweeted that 5,000 customers were affected by a power outage in Mission.

MISSION – Crews are responding to an outage in the area currently affecting approximately 5,000 customers. We do not have a cause at this time. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore electric service in Mission. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) May 15, 2021

The outage was caused by balloons that floated into powerlines, according to AEP.

Two hours after the announcement, AEP Texas said that all power had been restored in the area.