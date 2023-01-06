HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Legislature will reconvene beginning next Tuesday among hundreds of bills for improving the funding and care for children in the state’s foster care system.

The Texas court appointed special advocates, also known as CASA, tracks bills they hope will help with their mission of helping children and families in the child protection system.

The statewide nonprofit organization advocates for children in the welfare system and endorses policies that provide children with access to safe placements in their community when ever they are removed from their home.

CASA of Cameron and Willacy counties says policies that preserve families will minimize the time children spend in foster care.

“Foster care is meant to be temporary. It’s not for children to grow up in, so the more that bills and policies can get passed on really working with families and reuniting them, gives less time for children to grow up in care,” said Lacey Ambriz, CASA of Cameron and Willacy Counties Communication Director.

Texas CASA also supports continuous funding from Health and Human Services Commission and the Department of Family and Protective Services so they can train their volunteers on understanding the child welfare system.

“It can be challenging, but that feeling that you get knowing that you helped a child, and you are that positive role model, I believe overcomes that worry of, Can I do this? Can’t I do this?,” Ambriz said.

The organization also relies on the community to advocate for the children, and is looking for more volunteers to help them with their mission.