‘Adopt-A-Study-Buddy:’ Local shelter offers August special discount

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Humane Society of Harlingen announced its n Adopt-A-Study-Buddy adoption campaign as a back-to-school special.

The special offers a 50% discount on all spay/neuter surgery deposits, which regularly costs $50.

“For the whole month of August, if you adopt an animal from the Humane Society the spacy/neutering deposit is going to be cut in half,” said Elizabeth Gomez-Patino, HSH’s director of community engagement.

After the surgery, the shelter reimburses the surgery deposit, in this case, $25.

All adoptions fees are waived, and all animals that are adopted have received the first round of vaccinations, deworming, a microchip, and spay/neuter appointment.

To see the full list of adoption options for cats or dogs click here.

For more information, please contact the Humane Society of Harlingen at (956)

425-7297 or by email at info@hshtx.org.