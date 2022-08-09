AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has Governor Greg Abbott says he is accepting an invitation for a debate, hosted and broadcast by Nexstar Media Group which is the parent company of KXAN.

Challenger Beto O’Rourke has not yet confirmed whether he will participate, but in return, challenged Gov. Abbott to three town-hall style debates.

O’Rourke’s campaign released a statement Tuesday saying, “We look forward to attending a forum hosted by Nexstar Media Group in the Rio Grande Valley at a mutually agreed upon date and time.”

If they both agree on a time and date, the candidates will debate on the campus of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

CBS4 and NBC23 will broadcast the debate, along with other Nexstar stations across Texas.

There are other candidates on the ballot for governor – but this debate will focus on Abbott and O’Rourke. They’re the top two candidates in the race in terms of fundraising.

Nexstar Media Group adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a Nexstar Media adopted a set of criteria to determine which candidates are eligible to participate in a debate, which includes a requirement that a candidate must receive at least 10% support in an established, professionally-conducted, non-partisan poll leading up to the election.

A candidate also must have raised at least $50,000 in campaign contributions to be eligible.