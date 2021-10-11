Abbott issues order prohibiting vaccine mandates, adds item to legislative session

Governor Greg Abbott is joined by 9 other GOP governors Wednesday in Mission, TX, to demand action from the Biden administration at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Nexstar photo/KVEO)

AUSTIN (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order, re-stating that no Texas entity can mandate COVID vaccines or request proof of vaccination.

The new order, GA-40, does not replace previous orders, such as GA-38, which also prohibits vaccine mandates.

Abbott sent a message to the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate, to submit the order as an agenda item for the Texas Legislature to vote during the third special session.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” Abbott said.

The executive order will be revoked upon the passage of such legislation, according to a press release.

Click here to read executive order GA-40.