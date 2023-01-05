AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Jane Nelson to serve as the state’s secretary of state.

The news release from the Secretary of State’s office on Thursday confirmed the appointment.

“I am deeply honored to continue my career as a public servant as Texas secretary of state, and am grateful for the confidence Gov. Abbott has placed in me to serve in this critical new role,” Nelson said. “As secretary of state, I hope to continue safeguarding the integrity of our state’s elections and enhance transparency so that all Texas voters can have confidence in fair, accurate elections across each of our 254 counties.

“I also look forward to working with our many international partners — including our largest trading partner, Mexico — to enhance Texas’ position on the global stage and continue building our reputation as a global economic powerhouse.”

Nelson replaces John Scott who resigned in December 2022.

Nelson will be formally sworn in by Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht on Saturday, news release stated..