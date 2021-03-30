Abbott: 35 counties participating in fifth week of Save Our Seniors Initiative

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Governor Abbott announced today that 35 counties will participate in the fifth week of the Save Our Seniors COVID-19 vaccine initiative that was started in an effort to vaccinate the elderly.

Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) work alongside local jurisdictions to set up central drive-through vaccine clinics in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors.

In the Rio Grande Valley, Cameron, Starr, Willacy county are participating.

To date, 98 counties have participated in the program. Some counties participating in this round are participating for the second time to administer second dose.

Counties participating in the fifth round of the program are Bastrop, Brewster, Brown, Caldwell, Cameron, Cass, Cherokee, Cottle, Dallas, Gray, Hill, Hopkins, Hutchinson, Hudspeth, Irion, Lee, Liberty, Limestone, McCulloch, Morris, Orange, Panola, Rains, Reagan, Robertson, Rusk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Starr, Val Verde, Walker, Waller, Webb, Wichita, and Willacy.

“I thank our local partners for participating in this important program and ensuring that seniors have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Abbott. “As Texas expands vaccine eligibility, we will continue to utilize the Save Our Seniors program to make sure that seniors who wish to get vaccinated are able to quickly receive their first and second doses.”