Abbot makes statement on death of DPS Special Agent

TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbot has released a statement on the death of DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas.

I am saddened to hear that DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a horrific vehicle accident in the line of duty in Eagle Pass. This tragedy is a somber reminder of the selfless sacrifices our law enforcement make as they work to keep us safe. I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for Agent Salas’ family as they grieve this unimaginable loss. Governor Greg Abbot said in a press release

Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations when he was involved in a vehicle accident near Eagle Pass on Jan. 21, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a release.

DPS said that Specials Agent Salas was then airlifted to the University Hospital in San Antonio after local EMS had transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center.

Special Agent Salas passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, with family by his side, DPS said.

According to DPS, Salas, 37, joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He had served as a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team and was a part of the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.