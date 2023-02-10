HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For those looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, AAA Texas has released the top romantic vacation destinations and what to know before booking that trip.
According to AAA travel advisors, much of the public is eager to travel again many are willing to book early. Some as early as 18 months to 2 years in advance.
73 percent of travel advisors also reported travelers are seeing strong interest in all-inclusive resorts, a popular experience for many romantic getaways, according to AAA Texas.
Those destinations include Maui, Italy, Spain, Greece, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, and Bora Bora.
AAA also finds that 52 percent of U.S. adults are just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before the pandemic. That number is up from 45 percent one year ago.
For couples planning a romantic getaway, AAA Texas has the following tips:
- Book Travel Protection Plans to ensure you’re covered for unexpected occurrences.
- Book activities or shore excursions early, since they are likely to sell out.
- When traveling internationally, passports must be valid for at least six months prior to your return. AAA Travel can help you rush your passport as well as take your photo.
- Always carry a change of clothes, your medications, your itinerary, and any other must-have items in your carry-on luggage.
- Look into arriving a day earlier than the formal start of your tour or cruise and/or staying a day later by booking a hotel room so that you are not too rushed or tired to enjoy your vacation.
- Arrive at the airport early. Recommended time for domestic is 2+ hours and international is 3+ hours.
- Consult with your travel advisor for other vitally important information specific to your destination.