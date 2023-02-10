HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For those looking for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, AAA Texas has released the top romantic vacation destinations and what to know before booking that trip.

According to AAA travel advisors, much of the public is eager to travel again many are willing to book early. Some as early as 18 months to 2 years in advance.

73 percent of travel advisors also reported travelers are seeing strong interest in all-inclusive resorts, a popular experience for many romantic getaways, according to AAA Texas.

Those destinations include Maui, Italy, Spain, Greece, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Bahamas, Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, and Bora Bora.

AAA also finds that 52 percent of U.S. adults are just as likely or more likely to consider taking a cruise vacation than they were before the pandemic. That number is up from 45 percent one year ago.

For couples planning a romantic getaway, AAA Texas has the following tips: