TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — The Texas American Automobile Association reported the statewide gas price average has officially reached below $3 after nearly eight months.

After 34 weeks, the state gas price average dropped to $2.93 for one gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The significant drop in price is attributed to increasing supply of gasoline.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

“Building supplies and the switchover to the cheaper winter-blend gasoline are helping Texans save when they fill-up,” Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas said.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, as of November 2, the national gas price average is $3.45 per gallon. The Texas average is $2.93.

McAllen and the Harlingen-Brownsville area rank as one of the lowest areas in the state to pump gas, both averaging $2.98.