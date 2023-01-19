AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though the average price Texans pay at the pump has gone up in the last week — rising 14 cents to $2.99 per gallon — it is still the cheapest average of any U.S. state, according to AAA Texas.

The National average for a gallon of gas is $3.38, up 11 cents since last week.

Of the Texas metropolitan surveyed, AAA found the most expensive average was in El Paso, where drivers are paying $3.43 on average per gallon. Texans are getting the best deal per gallon in the Sherman-Denison metropolitan area, about an hour north of Dallas, where folks are paying $2.90, according to its analysis.

In the Austin-San Marcos metropolitan region, drivers are paying near the state-wide average at $3.00 per gallon, up 16 cents since last week.

The reason for the spike in prices is due to an increase in the price of crude oil in the last few days, AAA Texas said.

“Crude oil accounts for about 60% of the cost that goes into each gallon of gasoline. To maximize fuel consumption, drivers should have their vehicle serviced regularly and avoid speeding in addition to other tips which can be found at AAA.com,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.