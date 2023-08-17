HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Excessive heat and hurricane season forecasted across the nation may increase fuel prices across the country.

AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch reported the statewide gas price average is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.87, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and seven cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“Gas prices are climbing, and while market changes might lead to lower prices later, weather remains a big factor,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson said.

AAA reported that refineries had reduced output in recent weeks due to dangerous working conditions and equipment failures reportedly caused by excessive heat.

“While gasoline supplies are ample, if the weather were to cause a further reduction in refinery utilization fuel prices could increase,” AAA announced.

The Rio Grande Valley region is placed as one of the top five least expensive gas price averages in the state.

On Thursday, AAA recorded the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area ranks as the second least expensive gas price average in the state at $3.36 per gallon.

The Brownsville-Harlingen area ranks third with a gas price average at $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

Overall, Texas ranks sixth as one of the lowest state gas price averages in the nation.