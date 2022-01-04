“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”: Global superpowers speak against nuclear-weapon use

FILE – In this April 22, 1952, file photo, a gigantic pillar of smoke with the familiar mushroom top climbs above Yucca Flat, Nev. during nuclear test detonation. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada’s desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — The leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states released a joint statement on Monday speaking against nuclear war and avoiding an arms race.

The United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said they consider the avoidance of nuclear-weapon use against each other as “our foremost responsibilities.”

“We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” said a statement from the White House.

“As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons – for as long as they continue to exist – should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented,” the statement said.

Nuclear weapons have only been used twice in warfare, in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The bombings killed between 150,000 and 246,000 people, according to research collected by the Radiation Effects Research Foundation.

In 1961, Russia detonated the Tsar Bomba, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever constructed. The thermonuclear weapon was over 1,570 more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined, according to the National WWII Museum.

“We remain committed to our Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including our Article VI obligation ‘to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament, and on a treaty on general and complete disarmament under strict and effective international control,'” the White House said.