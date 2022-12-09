The new online and TV series “956 Vanished” will premiere Saturday. (ValleyCentral)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The searches continue. The hope remains. The truth must be found.

ValleyCentral is bringing a spotlight to the investigations of missing persons in the Rio Grande Valley through a new TV and online series called “956 Vanished.”

This bold, investigative series will focus on what is being done to find those who have been reported missing.

Produced for NBC 23, CBS 4 and KGBT 4.1, the series examines in-depth the cases that have baffled communities and brought tears to families and friends. The compelling new series will put these important human stories at the forefront of the conversation, renewing focus on important investigations as they press on.

Somewhere in the Valley, someone knows something that can provide a breakthrough and bring these searches to a close. We are dedicated in finding the missing.

To learn about the searches for those Valley residents who must not be forgotten, tune in for each episode of “956 Vanished.”

How to watch

Tune in for the premiere of Episode One at 11:30 a.m. on NBC 23.

The first episode will air at these times on these local channels:

On NBC

11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10

12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11

On CBS

12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11

5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24

Each episode will stream on ValleyCentral.com.