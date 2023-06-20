AUSTIN (KXAN) — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth an estimated annuitized $8 million for the Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday was bought at Tiger Mart 51, located at 102 E. Interstate 20 in Weatherford, according to a news release.

Weatherford is about 30 miles west of Fort Worth.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 2-5-13-16-23-38.

As the cash value option was selected at the time of purchase, the claimant will receive $4,784,297.17 before taxes, according to Texas Lotto.

“We look forward to meeting and congratulating the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Additionally, a total of 58,117 Lotto Texas tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,431 for the same drawing, the release said. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing is Wednesday and stands at an estimated annuitized $5.25 million, the release said.

According to the release, Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CST.

For more information about playing Lotto Texas, visit the website here.