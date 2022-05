HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 8-foot alligator was removed from a residence in Harris County.

According to a post by Harris County Constable Precinct 4, deputies responded to the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane in Humble in reference to the alligator.

Photos show a deputy sitting towards the back of the alligator, securing its back legs and tail.

Texas Parks and Wildlife arrived to relocate the animal back to a natural habitat the post stated.