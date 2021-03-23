60 kilograms of meth intercepted at the Lincon Juarez Bridge in Laredo

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A Houston resident has been indicted for conspiracy and importation of 50 grams or more of meth.

The criminal complaint against 23-year-old Mike Mendoza alleges that he and others conspired to import more than one kilogram of meth across the Lincon Juarez Bridge in Laredo.

On February 25, law enforcement detected anomalies in the tires and upon further inspection found that there were 24 bundles of meth weighing 60.04 kilograms with a street value of $360,000.

Mendoza could face life in prison and a maximum of $10,000 fine if convicted.

He is expected to appear for his arraignment before a judge in the near future.