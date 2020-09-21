60 apprehended in multiple human smuggling cases

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — 60 people were apprehended in multiple smuggling cases spanning several cases over the weekend.

25 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Rio Grande City, Saturday, after police received information about a possible stash house.

On Sunday the Roma Police Department arrested 13 undocumented immigrants after receiving reports of a human smuggling attempt at Allenade Avenue. After pulling over the suspected vehicle, the undocumented immigrants attempted to flee but were later apprehended by Roma P.D. with the help of Border Patrol.

Later officers returned to Allenade Avenue to investigate a suspected stash house and discovered an additional 20 foreign nationals, which were taken into Border Patrol custody.

The final two apprehensions occurred at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint when a Honda pickup was referred to secondary inspection. Upon inspection, two undocumented immigrants were found inside the 123-degree compartment within the bed of the pickup.

