5 ways to lower your risk of spreading COVID-19 at Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- A group of South Texas Democrats is demanding that the incoming Biden administration halt, among other things, construction of the border wall.

The Webb County Democratic Party Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday night calling on Biden to immediately declare a moratorium on border wall construction in the Laredo Sector; halt the government's condemnation of public lands and private property for border wall construction; rescind President Donald Trump's Feb. 15, 2019, national emergency declaration at the southern border; and lift the waiver of 27 environmental laws, which was "proclaimed by the administration for the purpose of rushing its construction of the wall."