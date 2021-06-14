4Ever Family: Meet Esperanza, Jose Rutilio, Jose Roberto, and Jesus

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—CBS4 is committed to finding great homes for wonderful children through 4Ever Families.

This week CBS 4 is highlighting a tight-knit group of four siblings, the oldest is Esperanza, she is fifteen, her brothers are; Jose Rutilio age 11, Jose Roberto is 10, and the youngest is Jesus who is 6.

All the siblings love having animals in the home, and do really well together and love being outside.

Esperanza is very sweet and shy. Once she has the opportunity to warm up to you she will start a conversation.

She loves all three of her younger brothers and wants to be in a home together with them. She is also a fan of playing soccer, listening to music like Billie Eilish, and watching scary movies.

Jose Rutilio likes to go by “Tillo”. He is very close with his siblings. He enjoys spicy food, playing football, and wants to learn how to play drums.

Jose Roberto is a sweet young man who likes to go by “Robert”. One of his favorite foods is noodles, and he would like to play baseball and like his big sister, soccer.

Jesus is the youngest of the siblings. He is very sweet and likes to chat. He enjoys eating Takis, playing soccer, football, baseball, and basketball. The boys love playing video games such as Fortnite and among us.

If you think you can be the forever family for this sibling group or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: