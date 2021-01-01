4Ever Family: Annina

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Meet 14-year-old Annina, CBS 4’s 4Ever Family child this week.

Annina has been best described as a very sweet and caring youth, who loves to help others, and wants to make those around her happy.

Annina loves learning new things around home like cooking, and helping to care for pets.

When indoors, she likes to make arts and crafts, making bracelets and drawing. Outside she loves playing sports.

For entertainment, Annina is a fan of movies from the 80’s!

Annina would like to be adopted into a family with older children who could be role models to her, and a mom & dad who like to do actives as a family.

Annina be happy to live anywhere, even outside of Texas. She would love to travel someday.

If you think you could be a forever family for Annina or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: