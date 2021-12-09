49 migrants dead, 58 injured in truck crash in south Mexico

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — A cargo truck jammed with what appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 49 people and injuring nearly five dozen others, authorities reported.

Luis Manuel Moreno, the head of the Chiapas state civil defense office, said a preliminary estimate listed 49 dead and 58 injured. He said about 40 of the 58 injured had suffered serious wounds.

That meant at least 107 people were crowed into the vehicle. It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico.

The crash occurred on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. Photos from the scene showed victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck’s freight compartment.

The victims appeared to be immigrants from Central America, though their nationalities had not yet been confirmed.

Moreno said that it appeared the sheer weight of the truck’s human cargo may have caused it to tip over, and that as the vehicle toppled over it hit the base of a steel pedestrian bridge.