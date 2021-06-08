4 indicted in connection to death of six-year-old girl in Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)—Four men have been indicted in connection to the death of a six-year-old girl in rural Mission.
HCSO: two men charged with capital murder of 6-year-old girl
Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, William Garcia, 30, and Juan Roman Garcia Olague, 44, are charged with one count of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and one count of murder.
On February 23, deputies responded to South Mile 6 on La Homa Road and then East on Valencia Avenue.
Upon arrival, officials discovered a 6-year-old girl dead inside her residence. The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
“My understanding she was just sitting here at home watching the TV when this incident happened,” said Sheriff Guerra at the time of the scene.
HCSO: Fourth suspect arrested in connection to death of six-year-old girl in Mission
According to public records, Chairez and Olaguez have a $1 million bond on the capital murder charge.
Flores has a $75,000 bond and Garcia has a $100,000 bond.