4 indicted in connection to death of six-year-old girl in Mission

MISSION, Texas (KVEO)—Four men have been indicted in connection to the death of a six-year-old girl in rural Mission.

Marco Antonio Chairez. Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, William Garcia, 30, and Juan Roman Garcia Olague, 44, are charged with one count of capital murder of a person under 10 years old and one count of murder.

Juan Roman Garcia Olaguez. Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

On February 23, deputies responded to South Mile 6 on La Homa Road and then East on Valencia Avenue.

William Garcia. Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, officials discovered a 6-year-old girl dead inside her residence. The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Daniel Guzman Flores. Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

“My understanding she was just sitting here at home watching the TV when this incident happened,” said Sheriff Guerra at the time of the scene.

According to public records, Chairez and Olaguez have a $1 million bond on the capital murder charge.

Flores has a $75,000 bond and Garcia has a $100,000 bond.