39 people caught after escaping stash house in Alamo

April 1, 2021- More than 39 people were caught after they attempted to flee a stash house. PHOTO: Sydney Hernandez

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) —Thursday afternoon, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested more than 39 people that ran away from a stash house in Alamo, agents say.

Border Patrol received a call about a possible stash house with multiple people inside.

Alamo Police, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol responded to the home on Camila Street in Alamo.

When agents entered, they say multiple people ran away from inside the home and fled the area.

Within the hour, 39 undocumented immigrants were caught nearby.

Five of them were unaccompanied minors.

The group was taken to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol.