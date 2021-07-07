30-year THPD veteran ‘ambushed’ and killed in shooting at federal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities have confirmed an FBI Task Force officer was ambushed, shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, was shot and killed Wednesday. Ferency had been assigned with the FBI Task Force on behalf of the Terre Haute Police Department and had been working with them since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department.

“Greg Ferency was a good man,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. “He worked in this community for many, many, many years. It is a sad day for this community and for the Terre Haute Police Department.”

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody and is undergoing surgery at Terre Haute Regional Hospital after being shot and wounded by an FBI agent.

The suspect was reportedly driving a gold or silver Ford F-150 truck with rear end damage. The vehicle that matches the description is currently parked at Regional Hospital with police tape surrounding it.

Ferency is the third police officer to be killed while on duty in the Wabash Valley in the last ten years and four days, Carter said.

“I just don’t, I don’t understand,” Carter said. “I don’t know when this is going to stop.”

The FBI will handle the investigation into Ferency’s death due to where the shooting occurred. Members of the investigation from both ISP and the FBI will hold a press conference with more information on Thursday, Carter said.

“There will be a lot of information that will be forthcoming in the coming days,” Carter said.

A processional for Ferency took place Wednesday afternoon in Terre Haute, leaving from Union Hospital and ending on 7th Street near Regional Hospital. You can view a video of the processional below.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding the shooting:

“The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless. Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency’s family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley. Janet and I are thinking of the Terre Haute Police Department, the community and Detective Ferency’s family as I know they will be steadfast in honoring his life, service and dedication to the residents of Vigo County.”