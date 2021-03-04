COVID-19 RGV Information

30-year-old man arrested on aggravated sexual assault charges

(Source: Primera Police Department)

PRIMERA, Texas (KVEO) — A 30-year-old man is being charged with aggravated sexual assault of child.

According to a release, Antonio Guardiola Jr. was identified by the victim, who is 15-years-old.

Police say the 15-year-old told authorities they had been sexually assaulted by Guardiola five years ago.

The victim was interviewed by a local child abuse advocate center. The interview revealed the assault took place at the victim’s home.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Guardiola, who turned himself over to authorities on March 4. His bond was set at $50,000.

Guardiola was transported to county jail.

