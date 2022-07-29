HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nearly 30 years after her death, Selena Quintanilla’s first new single, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti”, from her upcoming anticipated album, debuted Friday.

The late singer was shot and killed by former fan club president manager, Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995. Since Selena’s death, the Quintanilla family continues to honor her legacy though efforts such as Selena (1997), Selena: The Series (2020), now adding posthumous music to the list.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Selena’s brother and sister, A.B. and Suzette Quintanilla, talk about the expected new album.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see that she’s remembered and what we’re doing is honoring her memory and her legacy,” said A.B. Quintanilla.

A.B. produced the album in a span of one year. The new album, titled “Moonchild Mixes”, will have a total of 13 songs compiled with cumbias and ballads. In the GMA interview, A.B. explains production process of cleaning Selena’s vocals, timing the vocals and arranging pitch.

“It truly feels like she went into the studio again and recorded it, said Suzette Quintanilla. “The younger generation are discovering her. We felt it was really important to breathe new life into this old music and have it created for the new generation.”

The album, "Moonchild Mixes", debuts Aug. 26.










