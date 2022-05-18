CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29.

Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21.

According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022.

Franco is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.