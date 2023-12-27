RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 2023 was Food 4 Thought’s biggest year since bringing back the fan-favorite segment.

For years, our viewers asked the Food Patrol to find out who is keeping it clean.

Tonight is a full on que rico special report.

Here are this year’s top five que rico Food 4 Thought stories in 2023!

Coming in at the fifth most interacted story is when the Food Patrol’s newest addition, Frank McCaffery, surprised Kiri Kiri Korean Fried Chicken located on 5401 N. 10th St. in McAllen.

Owner Gaeyoung Lee greeted the Food Patrol and turned the camera on us taking selfies.

Lee has an inspiring story, she came to the U.S. in 2017 from outside of Seoul, South Korea. She had a dream to sell her Korean fried chicken and introduce our community to hers.

“I am so proud of myself and my team, even the Valley that everyone enjoys our food,” Lee told Food Patrol.

Manager Ally Moreno calls Gaeyoung “Boss” in the best way.

“She’s so proud of this place,” Moreno said.

When we put up the Top Performer sticker on Kiri Kiri’s door, Lee was beyond excited.

“Yay! Best thing ever!,” she exclaimed.

The Food Patrol stopped by Los Compadres Mexican buffet in McAllen located on 3412 N. 23rd St. in McAllen.

Sundays are their busiest day.

With a buffet spread like this and a Top Performer sticker on the door, it’s easy to see why.

Coming in at number three are the repeat Top Performers, 492 BBQ located on 4126 N. FM 492 in Mission.

Owner Lupe Garza was awarded a Food 4 Thought sticker back in 2011.

12 years later, 492 is still keeping it clean and que rico!

Rosie Garza, Lupe’s wife and restaurant manager, was thrilled to see the Food Patrol visit after more than a decade.

“That’s the first thing they [customers] see is cleanliness,” Rosie said.

Coming in at number two is Mariscos Playa Azul Café located on 6200 Padre Blvd. in South Padre Island.

We met Mary Ann and the three generations of workers earning their grandma her first Top Performer sticker.

Mary Ann was taking the day off but we sent her a selfie and shared the good news.

“Oh my Jesus, I never thought I would be having you there,” Mary Ann told the Food Patrol.

If you go to a seafood spot and it’s stinky, that might be a sense telling you to turn around, but walking into Muelle 37 on 511 N. Alamo Rd. in Alamo was a positive experience.

They’re doing something right and earning a Top Performer sticker.

Jennifer Ocgueda, the manager, was a little camera shy but all smiles when she saw the sticker.

We slapped a sticker on the door and snapped a few photos with a promise to keep the Food 4 Thought mission of keeping it clean.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department at News@KVEO.COM.

A big thank you to Frank McCaffrey, Jerry Salinas, Emiliano Pena and Rolando Avila for making Food 4 Thought possible and most of all, for keeping it clean.