2021 Hurricane Season isn’t over, why you shouldn’t relax just yet

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

With the arrival of fall, many people are getting ready for cooler temperatures and the arrival of the holidays. The thoughts of Halloween decorations fill the air but don’t put your hurricane prep kits away just yet. We are far from the end of hurricane season, and if previous years are any indication, we could still see another storm.

Sept. 10 is widely considered the peak of hurricane season, which, when you put it in perspective, wasn’t that long ago.

Sept. 10th is the peak of hurricane season.

In fact, based on just last year alone, there were a total of seven more named tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic including Hurricane Delta which became a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2.

Hurricane Delta’s Path

As of this writing, there isn’t a crystal ball to say we are for sure going to see a storm hit the RGV from now until the end of hurricane season (which is Nov. 30) but it’s best to continue to talk about evacuation routes, what to do if a storm were to hit, and how to be prepared.

In order for any type of tropical development a few pieces for the recipe are needed: a preexisting weather disturbance, low wind shear, thunderstorm activity, and a sea surface temperature above 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sea surface temperatures as of Sept. 23rd, 2021

Our focus turns to the western Caribbean as Oct. marks a shift as to where we see tropical development. It’s in this area where storms can form and strengthen quickly as the water remains very warm, compared to the now cooling waters of the northern Atlantic Ocean.

While development may start to slow down across the board, remember, the storm doesn’t have to be strong to affect where you live so it’s best to put down the Halloween costume and review your hurricane preparedness plans.