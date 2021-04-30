20 migrants rescued after smuggler abandons them inside box truck, CBP says

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—A total of 20 migrants were rescued from a box truck in the city of McAllen on Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Weslaco Border Patrol Station received a call for assistance by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers regarding the abandonment of suspected noncitizens inside a box truck in a motel parking lot.

20 migrants were rescued from a box truck in the city of McAllen. Credit: Customs and Border Protection

The troopers rescued the 20 migrants from the vehicle. The outside temperature was over 90 degrees, according to the news release.

The driver abandoned the vehicle an hour prior to the rescue. The migrants were from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

The migrants were medically evaluated and transported to a Border Patrol station for processing.