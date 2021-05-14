2 small children among 20 migrants being smuggled in sealed truck bed, cargo trailer

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a group of undocumented immigrants, including two young children, who were being smuggled in the bed of a truck and a small cargo trailer.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, a drug-sniffing dog alerted border agents to the pickup Tuesday at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 10 near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Sierra Blanca Border Patrol agents encountered a large human smuggling scheme at the Interstate 10 immigration checkpoint near Sierra Blanca, Texas. (Courtesy CBP)

Agents said they found the migrants in the bed of the truck, which was sealed shut with a plastic cover, and inside the trailer, which could only be opened from the outside.

Agents said there was no ventilation or space to move freely.

“Sierra Blanca agents rescued multiple individuals from unsafe conditions and quickly enacted any requested medical services for all who were concealed in these dangerous conditions,” Sean McGoffin, the Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent, said in a statement. “Human smuggling is extremely dangerous. Luckily, our agents and K-9 assets were able to help these individuals.”

Agents apprehended 20 migrants. The driver faces federal charges.

