2 remaining Missouri jail escapees arrested in Colorado

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – The final two escaped inmates from Iron County, Missouri, have been arrested in Colorado and are waiting to be extradited to Missouri.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Dwight Abernathie was arrested in Arvada, Colorado, for attempting to shoplift from a Walmart on Sunday night.

Authorities were also able to arrest Samuel Gillam after interviewing several witnesses in Denver. Gillam was arrested at a Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Monday.

Both inmates are in Colorado jails waiting to be extradited to Missouri.

Last week, authorities were able to arrest Tracy Brown in New Mexico. Brown was originally arrested on charges of burglary, Abernathie had been arrested on charges of assault and sodomy, and Gilliam had been arrested on kidnapping charges, the Marshals said.

According to the release, Brown told investigators that all three inmates who escaped the Iron County Jail drove to Colorado and split up in Denver. Authorities later arrested family members of Dwight Abernathie and Samuel Gillam as suspected associates to their escape.