HOUSTON (KIAH) — A bicyclist and motorcyclist are dead Monday morning after a crash in downtown Houston.

Houston police say a man and his wife were riding their bicycles Sunday night on the 1000 block of Palmer Street near McKinney Street.

The couple was in the middle of the road and had the right of way when a motorcyclist struck the husband on the bike at a high rate of speed.

Both the husband and the motorcyclist were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.