18-year-old Brownsville resident pleads guilty to pornography possession

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—An 18-year-old Brownsville man has admitted to possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Irbenis Mederos Jr. faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the charge, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
On Sep. 28, 2020, authorities discovered the sexual exploitation of a minor child via social media. It was determined she was an eight-year-old U.S. citizen residing in Panama.
The investigation led to an IP address in Brownsville belonging to Mederos. Law enforcement conducted a search at his residence and seized a cellphone.
The forensic analyst resulted in the discovery of 1,229 images and 110 videos of child pornography, approximately 55 of which were of a minor in Panama.
Several others also depicted child pornography involving infants and toddlers.
U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez accepted the plea and set sentencing for Aug. 2.
At that time, Mederos faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.
He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.