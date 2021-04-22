150 unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at new Long Beach Emergency Intake Site

Unaccompanied migrant children are loaded onto a DHS bus on April 6, 2021, after being apprehended in La Joya, Texas, a mile north of the Rio Grande. They will be put into the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Border Report photo/Sandra Sanchez)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that approximately 150 unaccompanied children will be moved out of U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities, according to a press release.

The children are expected to arrive at the Long Beach Convention Center Emergency Intake Site in California which has a capacity of 1,000 beds, “including medical isolation.”

HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement stated in a press release that the Long Beach EIS will provide shelter for girls younger than 17 and boys under the age of 12.

“The children will be welcomed by staff, receive a medical check, and be provided needed clothing, toiletries, food and snacks, as well as a safe place to rest,” stated the press release.

ORR has over 200 facilities in 22 states and over the past couple of months, those facilities have increased bed capacity.

“In the past month, we’ve made great strides expanding our capacity to meet those obligations while we work to safely and swiftly unify children with a family member or responsible sponsor,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement.