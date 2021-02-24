’15 and Mahomies Foundation’ to donate 30,000 meals to East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The “15 and Mahomies” Foundation, a non-profit established by East Texas native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announced Wednesday morning that it will be donating 30,000 meals to the East Texas Food Bank.

The organization said that it wants to support “families recovering from the winter storm in Texas.”

The donations will be coming in two parts at two upcoming food distributions. They are scheduled for March 5 and March 19, both at Lindsey Park and will start at noon.

“I was personally touched that even as Patrick became a new father last week, he was still thinking about his hometown and wanted to help those that have been affected by the winter storm. During times like these, when so many of our neighbors have lost power and water—including the most vulnerable among us already facing hunger—we are so thankful for our caring community and friends like Patrick. The donation will help us meet the increased need for food assistance due to the pandemic and winter storm. East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Dennis Cullinane

15 and Mahomies is “dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

Before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Mahomes said that he’s dedicated to using his popularity and exposure to make a difference when it comes to everything from social justice and equality to improving the lives of as many children as possible.