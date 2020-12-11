14 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

The office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday that 14 county employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One employee from the Maintenance and Operations Department, one employee from the Extension Office, seven employees from the Public Health Department, two employees from Public Works Precinct 4, and three employees from the Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing in our County and we are just yet seeing the impact of transmission cases due to the Thanksgiving holiday congregations. Please, this upcoming Christmas holiday celebrate life, health and happiness with your immediately family household only. As difficult as this ask may be in our culture, we must sacrifice this year’s usual festivities so we can all see and be with each other next year. To all County employees, please continue utilizing health and sanitation protocols when out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at home and at work. Stay home and self-isolate should be positive with COVID-19. Cameron County residents, please remain strong and resilient and protect each other,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr.

Due to privacy laws, Cameron County will not release specific employee information.