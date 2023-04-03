Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for April 3, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 12-year-old girl who went missing Saturday from the town of Gonzales was found Monday after an Amber Alert was issued.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert in partnership with the Gonzales Police Department just before 2 p.m. Monday. The alert was canceled at 3:40 p.m. by DPS, who said she was found.

According to the Gonzales Inquirer, local police said the girl was found in Tarrant County and a 19-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the case.

KXAN asked the Gonzales Police Department for more details about the case and will update this story once we hear back.